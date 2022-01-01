Paul McCartney Out There Budokan

Not Available

On April 28 2015 Paul McCartney returned to the Budokan for a special performance as part of his “Out There Japan” tour. The tour marked almost a half a century since the Beatles performed for the first time at the Budokan in 1966. Tracklisting: [01]. Can’t Buy Me Love [02]. Save Us [03]. All My Loving [04]. One After 909 [05]. Let Me Roll It [06]. Paperback Writer [07]. My Valentine [08]. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five [09]. Maybe I’m Amazed [10]. I’ve Just Seen a Face [11]. Another Day [12]. Dance Tonight [13]. We Can Work It Out [14]. And I Love Her [15]. Blackbird [16]. New [17]. Lady Madonna [18]. Another Girl [19]. Got to Get You into My Life [20]. Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! [21]. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da [22]. Back in the U.S.S.R. [23]. Let It Be [24]. Live and Let Die [25]. Hey Jude Encore: [26]. Yesterday [27]. Birthday [28]. Golden Slumbers [29]. Carry That Weight [30]. The End