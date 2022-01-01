Paul McCartney - Out There Tokyo

Not Available

Almost exactly 11 years to the day since McCartney last embarked on a run of shows in Japan during the Driving World Tour, November 2013 saw him bring his Out There! Tour to Japan to play six shows in Osaka, Fukuoka and Tokyo. The news was announced on 16 July 2013 on his official website. The first date was taken place in Osaka on 11 November and the tour was continuing at the Fukuoka Dome on 15 November. A run of shows at the Tokyo Dome followed, taking place on 18, 19, 21 November.