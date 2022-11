Not Available

Richard Lester, who directed A Hard Day's Night and Help!, was the man behind the cameras for this documentary look at Paul McCartney's 1989-1990 world tour. McCartney and his band perform 20 songs spanning Macca's solo career as well as his years with the Beatles, including &"Band on the Run," &"Live and Let Die," &"Coming Up," &"Get Back," &"I Saw Her Standing There," &"Can't Buy Me Love," &"The Long and Winding Road," and &"Fool on the Hill." ~ Mark Deming, Rovi