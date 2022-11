Not Available

A 2002 stand-up comedy DVD starring comedian Paul Mooney, with Joe Inscoe, Bridget Gethis, and Kate Fleckenstein featured in sitcom-like cut scenes between Mooney's regular stand-up routine. Among the topics covered are the September 11 terrorist attacks, the "N" word, interracial marriage, Jerry Springer, and white people obsessed with wild animals to the point of being in danger or being killed