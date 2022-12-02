Paul Morrissey: A Real Humdinger

Not Available

Paul was raised as a sports fanatic in the tiny town of Owego, in upstate New York. After four years of playing college basketball, somehow he graduated. Aside from playing in the NBA, his dream job was to talk about sports for a living. Paul then moved to California after landing a television sports anchor job but found out quickly that he was “too much of a smart-ass” for TV news. After he was fired, Paul took his unique sense of humor to comedy club stages all over the country. In 2005, Paul was selected to perform at the HBO Comedy Festival in Las Vegas. Morrissey has also been a finalist in several national comedy competitions including Wendy’s Comedy Challenge, Comedy Central’s Open Mic Fight and Maxim’s Real Men of Comedy.