Paul Rodgers - Free Spirit

The 16-song collection recorded at a sold-out performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall includes inspired performances of rock hits like “All Right Now,” “Wishing Well,” “Fire and Water,” and many deep tracks—some of which were never performed live by the original band, such as “Love You So” and “Catch a Train.” Along with this collection, those who purchase the Blu-ray and vinyl can expect exclusive footage and bonus tracks from opening acts Jasmine Rodgers, artist and multi-instrumentalist daughter of Paul, and Deborah Bonham, rock and blues vocalist sister of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.