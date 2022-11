Not Available

Philadelphia's Tower Theater hosts this soulful 1980 Paul Simon concert. Backed by a band featuring several members of Stuff, Simon delivers solo favorites and some personal renditions of songs from his days with Art Garfunkel. The 11-track set includes "Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard," "Still Crazy After All These Years," "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," "Late in the Evening" and "The Boxer," closing with "The Sound of Silence."