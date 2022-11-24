Paul Simon Live From Philadelphia : Greatest Hits Live

Not Available

Filmed at Philadelphia's Tower Theater in 1980, this concert captures Paul Simon on the top of his form with an exceptional backing band. He plays songs from throughout his career combining solo hits with Simon & Garfunkel classics. Highlights include 'Still Crazy After All These Years', '50 Ways To Leave Your Lover', 'The Sound Of Silence', 'One-Trick Pony', 'The Boxer' and more. TRACK LISTING 1) Me And Julio Down By The Schoolyard 2) Still Crazy After All These Years 3) Ace In The Hole 4) Something So Right 5) One-Trick Pony 6) Jonah 7) 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover 8) Late In The Evening 9) American Tune 10) The Boxer 11) The Sound Of Silence