Paul Simon: You're The One

Recorded live at Music Hall Paris Capucines, Theatre de l'Olympia, October 30-31, 2000 Tracklisting: 1. That's Where I Belong 2. Graceland 3. You're the One 4. 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover 5. Late in the Evening 6. Old Friends 7. Homeward Bound 8. I Am a Rock 9. The Teacher 10. Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes 11. You Can Call Me Al 12. Darling Lorraine 13. Old 14. Pledging My Love 15. The Late Great Johnny Ace 16. The Boy in the Bubble 17. Hurricane Eye 18. Bridge Over Troubled Water 19. Still Crazy After All These Years 20. American Tune 21. Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard 22. The Boxer 23. One Man's Ceiling is another Man's Floor 24. That Was Your Mother 25. The Coast 26. Kodachrome