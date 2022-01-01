Not Available

Paul Stanley: ONE LIVE KISS, filmed during his first ever solo tour while supporting his widely acclaimed solo album LIVE TO WIN. ONE LIVE KISS, was shot at the House of Blues in Chicago, IL, on November 6, 2006. Highlights include not only KISS favorites such as "Lick It Up," "Love Gun" and "Detroit Rock City" but also songs from his hit solo album. Backed by the amazing house band from the CBS shows "Rock Star: INXS" and "Rock Star:Supernova," Stanley ignites the stage as he performs his first new songs in more than eight years, including "Live To Win" (Top 10 Classic Rock on the Mediabase Chart), "Bulletproof" and "Lift." "Live To Win" was also pivotally featured in the Emmy-winning "South Park" episode "Make Love, Not Warcraft." The Star Child draws up every ounce of adrenaline and showmanship, leaving nothing behind but a crowd exploding into cheers at near rioting levels.