Not Available

Paul Weller: Into Tomorrow" is a unique insight into the life of a music and style icon. Inspired in part by the Robert Evans film "The Kid Stays In The Picture" this 90-minute film features Paul Weller recounting his life story and contains wonderful archive footage and candid interviews with friends, family and musical associates including his parents John and Anne, Steve Brookes and Bruce Foxton of The Jam, former wife and Style Council member Dee C Lee, Steve White and Mick Talbot of The Style Council, Boy George and Noel Gallagher. Weller tracks his journey from his childhood in Woking through the purchase of his first guitar to the formation of The Jam, the Style Council and his solo years.