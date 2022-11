Not Available

Paul Wilburs best-selling albums Shalom Jerusalem and Jerusalem Arise are visually capturing two magnificent worship events. Recorded LIVE in Jerusalem, these DVDs feature Messianic worship songs that are as rich and deep as the history of that holy city including the Jewish classics Roni Roni, Hinei Ma Tov and Kadosh as well as newer songs like Praise Adonai, Let The Weight Of Your Glory Fall and Days Of Elijah. The stunning visuals are sure to impact the Church as well.