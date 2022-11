Not Available

Paula Abdul has hit many high points in her show biz career -- Laker Girl, singing star and "American Idol" judge. On this disc, she consults with fitness expert Karen Voight to create a fun, easy and safe aerobic workout that combines both high- and low-impact aerobics with some hot new dance steps. Get ready to cut a rug, work up a sweat and shed a few pounds -- the Paula Abdul way!