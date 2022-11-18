Paulette\'s Chair

Not Available

Paulette plays in the back yard, in the shade of a tall tree, with her doll, somewhere out in the countryside. Secretly watching other children have fun without her makes her sad. Then suddenly the wooden chair she is sitting on begins to move, and throws her off. She bravely gets on the chair again, which starts to buck like a wild horse, making her very happy. Racing through the countryside, the chair then throws her off, right into the middle of the group of playing children, helping her overcome her shyness.