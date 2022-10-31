Not Available

Paulwaat is film about a middle-class youth who attempts to follow his dreams in the gut-wrenching bowels of Mumbai’s music industry. While the film has, at its heart, an honest story, it is let down by poor technique and direction. Apart from failing to capture, in any measure whatsoever, the essence of the struggle that one has to truly endure in Mumbai, it also fails to explore some potentially interesting characters and relationships. Poor attention to detail adds to the woes of this film. Though by no means an unwatchable film, one sorely misses a strong directorial voice in this honest story.