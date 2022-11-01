Pauly Shore & Friends

Not Available

Pauly Shore's name conjures images of Bio-Dome and Encino Man, but there's more to his laid-back persona than meets the eye. Raised by the owners of Sunset Strip's renowned comedy landmark, "The Comedy Store," Pauly Shore takes the audience through his unique past. Can you imagine having Sam Kinison as your baby sitter? How about Andrew Dice Clay dating your sister? Several of Shore's friends round out the show: Iliza Shlesinger ("Last Comic Standing" winner); Steve Rannazzisi ("The League"), 'Comedy Store' legend (and Sam Kinison's best friend) Carl LaBove, and of course Pauly's best friend and father Sammy Shore who takes full responsibility for introducing Pauly to comedy.