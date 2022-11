Not Available

"Pauly's Shorts" is a collection of short films, career highlights and unseen banned footage from the career of Australia's most politically incorrect comedy machine, Pauly Fenech. Stretching back to the very beginning of his career, "Pauly's Shorts" takes us from the very first short film "Pizza Man", that started the "Fat Pizza" series, all the way to the hit bogan comedy "Housos". Featuring "Fat Pizza", "Swift and Shift Couriers" and "Housos vs Authority".