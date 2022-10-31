Not Available

Paupahan is a series of stories that show how this words play in the lives of people. The first part is a story of a gay father to his lover son with a friend that had been cheated by her husband. it shows love for his friend, son and the lover of his son. the second story is about a father wanted give everything to his family and understand his mentally challenge wife. And the last is about a girl who do have dreams in becoming a star and the living with her smoker mother.