Paupahan is a series of stories that show how this words play in the lives of people. The first part is a story of a gay father to his lover son with a friend that had been cheated by her husband. it shows love for his friend, son and the lover of his son. the second story is about a father wanted give everything to his family and understand his mentally challenge wife. And the last is about a girl who do have dreams in becoming a star and the living with her smoker mother.
|Gloria Romero
|Gloria
|German Moreno
|Dadeng
|Jay Manalo
|Roberto San Pedro
|Snooky Serna
|Lucinda Querubin
|Allen Dizon
|Tonio Torres
|Angelu de Leon
|Angela San Pedro
View Full Cast >