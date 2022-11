Not Available

Pauwi Ka Na Ba? is an animated film telling the story of a young woman and her journey on taking up the armed struggle in the countryside. The film examines her internal conflicts as she attempts to reconcile her dreams to serve the people with ensuring the wellbeing of her family. In her decision-making, she is reminded of her arguments with her sister when announced her decision to leave the city, and conversations with her mother beckoning her to stay home.