Paw's Night Out

Paw arrives home from a night out with the boys and is determined to enter his house without waking Maw. Unable to do it himself, he asks for assistance from Milford the pig who supplies him with tips on how to stealthily enter the house...but they all fail miserably. Finally, Milford suggests, "Have you tried the back door?" It is unlocked and Paw enters quietly...only to discover Maw hasn't arrived home yet! At this point, Maw comes home and Paw goes out the front door to berate Maw for coming home so late. Maw goes in the back door ("so's not to wake Paw") and sees Paw at the front door at which point it's presumed *he* is just coming home and is berated by Maw anyway.