Rey (Garrett Morris) has made it a point to clip his only son's wings whenever he tries to venture off and be his own man. As a result, Mike (Foolish) is stuck working for penny pinching Rey and the oddball Tony (Cool Aide) at the Pawn Shop. The days are never dull as the trio are constantly at each other's throats. When jewelry is stole from Pierre (Joe Torry), the most feared person in the city, danger starts to lurk around Mike and the Pawn Shop. Mike learns that everything comes at a price, including doing the right thing.