Harris Levi (Fred Warren) brings up Meg (Shirley Mason), who was left in his father's pawnshop by her mother. Anxious that she have a good environment, Harris takes her to live with his friend Robert. When her mother returns to claim Meg, Robert is revealed to be both Meg's father and the man with whom Harris' wife eloped. Meg is happily reunited with her parents and her sweetheart, Chick Saxe.