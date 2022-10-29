Not Available

Will runs a successful pawn shop business like a well-oiled machine. In fact, he's been in control of his whole life since he could walk except for his love life. Vanessa's gorgeous, spiteful and treats men like objects, your typical woman acting like a male syndrome. So when she hooks up with Will, he's just another financial pawn to satisfy her needs. But when he catches her cheating on him she has to quickly convince him he's the love of her life. Will, being the good guy that he is believes her at first but then quickly gets a call from a friend saying she may be up to it again! He then sets out to catch her in the act leaving his fellow misfits to run the pawn shop.