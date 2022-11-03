1960

Pay or Die!

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 26th, 1960

Studio

Allied Artists Pictures

A beautifully rendered, fact-based crime film about a crusading Italian policeman battling Black Hand extortionists in New York’s Little Italy is back on the big screen. In addition to Ernest Borgnine’s brilliantly sensitive portrayal as Lieutenant Joseph Petrosino, this engrossing picture is deftly photographed by Lucien Ballard, beautifully scored by David Raksin with a stellar supporting cast including Zohra Lampert and Alan Austin. Literate, suspenseful and emotionally moving, this memorable film remains the definitive depiction about the emergence of the Mafia in America.

Cast

Zohra LampertAdelina Saulino
Renata VanniMama Saulino
Robert F. SimonPolice Commissioner
Robert EllensteinLuigi Di Sarno
Howard CaineEnrico Caruso
Barry RussoLupo Miano (as John Duke)

View Full Cast >

Images