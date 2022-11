Not Available

Once upon a time there was a Kingdom Ujjaini and its King was Maharaj Raja Vijay Singh (Pran) his only daughter Princess Indumathi (Jayaprada) loves a dynamic guy Ramu (Jeteendra) who was a gardener in fort, Maharaj keeps a condition that if he could become equal to his status then he will give his daughter's hand to him. There was a mesmerizing person Mantrik Husair (Kader Khan) who has super natural power who wants to achieve a powerful ideal of Pataal Bhairavi