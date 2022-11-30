Not Available

Toby Price knows that completing The Dakar Rally is a triumph in itself. The South American terrain knows no regard for man or machine, breaking both at will over the course of 14 days and some 9000km traveled. But to wipe the sand from the eyes and the blood from the boots to hold The Dakar trophy aloft, takes more than just strength. Victory demands sacrifice. And the Australian off-road racer has known more than his fair share of pain - including more than 27 broken bones and a broken neck that very nearly rendered him motionless for life. From first jumping on a bike as a two-year-old to dealing with his sister's death and then witnessing the death of his best friend in succession, Paying the Price follows Toby's emotional journey from country kid to becoming Australia's first ever winner of The Dakar Rally.