Pazhani is a 1965 Indian Tamil-language drama film directed and Screenplay by A. Bhimsingh and produced by A. P. Chinnappan. The film dialogue were written by M. S. Solaimani and story written by G. V. Iyer respectively. . The film features Sivaji Ganesan played titular role with other prominent actors S. S. Rajendran, R. Muthuraman, T. S. Balaiah and M. R. Radha in lead with Devika, Nagesh, Pushpalatha and C. Lakshmi Rajyam played pivotal role. The film had musical score by Viswanathan–Ramamoorthy and was released on 14 January 1965.