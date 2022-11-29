Not Available

Pazhani

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Bharathamatha Pictures

    Pazhani is a 1965 Indian Tamil-language drama film directed and Screenplay by A. Bhimsingh and produced by A. P. Chinnappan. The film dialogue were written by M. S. Solaimani and story written by G. V. Iyer respectively. . The film features Sivaji Ganesan played titular role with other prominent actors S. S. Rajendran, R. Muthuraman, T. S. Balaiah and M. R. Radha in lead with Devika, Nagesh, Pushpalatha and C. Lakshmi Rajyam played pivotal role. The film had musical score by Viswanathan–Ramamoorthy and was released on 14 January 1965.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images