Pazust Latgalē

For the first time, enthusiasts of four major extreme sports come together to make a trip of a lifetime in their own country. They choose not to spend a stack of money crossing borders, but instead they stay in Latvia and explore the countryside in the southeast, which is known as the land of blue lakes – Latgale. It’s an unheard-of experience, putting skateboarders, rollerbladers, MTB and BMX riders together in a van for 12 days, just to see what happens. Each rider has his own story to tell, and together they form a 53-minute-long documentary film that reveals a wild story to remember. One that will hopefully inspire you to get up and make your own story.