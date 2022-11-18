PBTB 2 E-san New Old Songs

Not Available

"The House of Two Times, the rice to find a big red mother" is the story continues from the first. Starring the new generation of Lam Morin, Phusilp Warinrak, Maitreya, Net, Idol, Andorra, with actors from the first, Butter, Sweet, Napatan, Martin Willer, Aunt Red Boonsri welcomed many pleasures together. "Moral, harp, canal, and joy It also resonates in the heart of the house. This year, with the movie style music. E-san New Old Songs Now, let's get the red rice. This is the sequel to the previous series and emphasizes the way home more in this movie.