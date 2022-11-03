1963

Peace to Him Who Enters

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 22nd, 1963

Studio

Not Available

The time is World War II. Lidiya Shaporenko plays a pregnant German woman, trapped behind Russian lines. When the woman goes into labor, three loyal Soviets deliver her to a field hospital: a newly graduated officer, an affable truck driver, and a soldier shell-shocked into muteness. The dangerous trip to the hospital ends up a rite of passage for all concerned. The winner of a special gold medal at the Venice Film Festival, Peace to Him Who Enters was originally released in the USSR in 1961 under the title Mir Vkhodyashchemu.

Cast

Aleksandr DemyanenkoИвлев
Viktor AvdyushkoЯмщиков
Ivan Ryzhovкомбат (в авторской версии фильма (нет в титрах))
Lidiya Shaporenkoнемка
Nikolay Grinkoамериканец
Izolda Izvitskayaрегулировщица

View Full Cast >

Images