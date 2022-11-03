1963

The time is World War II. Lidiya Shaporenko plays a pregnant German woman, trapped behind Russian lines. When the woman goes into labor, three loyal Soviets deliver her to a field hospital: a newly graduated officer, an affable truck driver, and a soldier shell-shocked into muteness. The dangerous trip to the hospital ends up a rite of passage for all concerned. The winner of a special gold medal at the Venice Film Festival, Peace to Him Who Enters was originally released in the USSR in 1961 under the title Mir Vkhodyashchemu.