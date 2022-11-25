Peaceful Times (F02) Petit Film

Not Available

The short features previously unseen Evangelion storyboard art. Evangelion director Hideaki Anno supervised the "petit film," and Mahiro Maeda directed and storyboarded it. Shiro Sagisu provided the music, and voice actress Megumi Hayashibara narrates the Japanese version of the English lyrics. Sagisu made a few comments about the video on his website and posted the Japanese version of the lyrics. According to Sagisu, when they were finishing work on Q, Anno told him this would be the last time they used the F2 (Next Episode) theme, which made Sagisu want to make a extended version of it. He says the video actually contains four versions of the song: An unreleased version by the London Studio Orchestra (at the start), the Takahashi version from Xpressions, the version from Piano Forte #1, and Hayashibara's narrated version.