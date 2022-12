Not Available

Do-hwa was born with both blessing and curse of the peach tree in the village. She masters the value of 'Yin and Yang' at the age of three and amazes neighbors with special senses as she grows up. She is told by Dang-gol, the village's shaman to have super power regarding sex and soon brings disaster to the village by having contact with virgin men. She struggles and survives her fate through turbulent corners of life beyond her control.