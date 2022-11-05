Not Available

A long, long time ago, there was a lovely and peaceful village called Peach Tree Village. A peaceful village it was, with fields of hay to be mowed, cloth to be woven on handlooms, wash to be done in the river as ducks swam by, Life was pleasant and tranquil at Peach Tree Village. This is an extravaganza of song and dance, starring the great Misora Hibari along with the musical styling of the famed Shochiku Musical Troupe (a rare occurrence in a Toei film). The story is a dramatization of the Japanese folklore legend of Momotaro, the Peach Boy, who with his trusted companions of dog, monkey and pheasant fought against evil in olden times.