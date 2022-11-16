Peach-O-Reno

Not Available

After a quarrell at their 25th wedding aniversery, Joe and Aggie Bruno decide to divorce each other, and both leave for Reno. So do their daughters Prudence and Pansy, but they want to get their parents back to gether. Joe and Aggie, accidentally, are becoming clients at the same lawfirm, Wattles and Swift, which is the biggest and most succesful in town. But being on the opposide sides in the same case is not the only problem for Wattles and Swift, the cocurring lawfirm Jackson, Jackson, Jackson and Jackson, has started a price war and one of its member has just been appointed judge, furthermore, there's Ace Crosby, whose ex-wife got her divorce with the help of Wattles and Swift, who vowed to shoot Wattles for this. Wattles disguises as widow Hanover, Joe's co-respondent. Crosby, waiting at the office-turned-casino, wins too much at the pokertable, so Wattles tries to lure him away...