Not Available

Mike Thevis is born into a poor Greek immigrant family, and he goes on to build the largest pornography network in America. A man of stark contradictions, Thevis by the 1970s commandeers a sprawling empire of smut from his base in the puritanical Deep South, while simultaneously running a plethora of legitimate businesses with a nearly all-female executive team. Craving respectability, he sinks millions into the arts, music, movies and charities but ultimately is bought down in a noxious web of murder, blackmail, arson and extortion.