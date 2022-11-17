Peak Experience

Not Available

When Kat Walker, an exotically beautiful free spirit, takes a job at rustic Tamarack Lodge, she appears to have little in common with her strange new companions. Soon, amazing interconnections between them are revealed and their lives intertwine with passion and humor as they challenge one another on the steepest slopes of the body, mind and soul. After an avalanche traps Kat and her friends in the isolated lodge, she becomes increasingly haunted by seductive and terrifying visions. As a secret world unfolds, her mysterious past emerges and her new life awakens. With its fascinating characters and compelling story, LOST LAKE is a captivating journey into the light and shadows of the human heart.