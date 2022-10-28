Peak: The Rescuers

Not Available

The film stars Oguri Shun as an experienced mountain climber and rescue team volunteer named Shimazaki Sanpo. Sanpo loves the mountains and wants as many people as possible to experience everything they have to offerâ€”so much so that he never holds a grudge against anyone for causing an accident due to their own negligence. Even if a fellow rescuer dies, he's the kind of man who can look toward the corpse and say "You did your best." One spring, newcomer Shiina Kumi (Nagasawa Masami) is assigned to the Nagano prefecture mountain rescue team where she experiences growth thanks to Sanpo's guidance and the seemingly harsh training methods of the team's captain, Noda (Sasaki Kuranosuke). However, she becomes depressed when she's unable to translate her skills to a real-life situation. As her confidence wanes, multiple accidents occur simultaneously due to a mountain blizzard, forcing the entire team into action.