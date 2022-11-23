Not Available

A group of friends (Zach, Ryan, Clay, and Justin) are hanging out in their friend Jake's garage as the summer after their high school graduation comes to a close. It dawns on them that their friend Daulton, upon his departure for college, will most likely never come back to visit them, seeing as their town of Peak Valley is basically a dead end. Knowing that this could be their last week together with him, they take it upon themselves to persuade him to change his mind and stay. With the help of some other local kids like Stan, the guy who can get you anything, RJ, the reigning King of the Hill champion, Johnny, the guy who throws the best parties, and Baker, the crazy old Vietnam veteran that lives in the woods, they might just convince Daulton to stay.