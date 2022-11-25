Pearl Harbor II: Pearlmageddon

Not Available

December 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor: it's not the Japanese air force killing people on the beach but the shards of a giant meteor, headed for Earth. FDR gets the bad news from an aide, calls an emergency meeting, and sends for Matt and his crew of drillers. But how will they get to the hurtling rock? And, if the meteor does break into smaller pieces, where will they land, and will that create any political problems for the President? A subplot has Gwen torn between her two loves, Matt and Ben. Is a sequel in the works?