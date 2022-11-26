Pearl Harbor: The Truth

Not Available

"Smoking Gun" documents expose the serious intelligence and military blunders that allowed the early warning signs of the Japanese attack to be missed. HISTORY cracks open what some consider the scandalous cover-up concealing these errors, which made a scapegoat of Admiral H.E. Kimmel, forever damaging his career. In light of this new evidence, Kimmel's family has requested that President Obama restore Kimmel's four-star rank. The documentary also addresses the conspiracy theory that President Roosevelt knew the attack was coming.