Concert Film Chronicling Five Dynamic Pearl Jam Shows in Italy From September 2006. Shot In Hi-Def By Noted Photographer Danny Clinch, DVD Gives An Intimate Look At Pearl Jam's Amazing Live Performances And Behind-The-Scenes Footage From The Tour. Concerts were shot partially in hi-def in Bologna, Verona, Milan, Torino, and Pistoia, Italy in September 2006. DVD captures Pearl Jam's phenomenal live performances, as well as exclusive behind-the scenes footage of the band on tour.