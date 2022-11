Not Available

Playing before one of the biggest cross in their history, Pearl Ja ripped through their 12-song set at this landmark performance at the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands on June 8, 1992. Setlist: Even Flow, Why Go (Rain), Jeremy, Deep, Alive, Black, Leash, Once, Porch, Pulled Up (Talking Heads cover), Suggestion (Fugazi cover), Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover)