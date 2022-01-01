Pearl Jam: Lollapalooza Brazil 2018

Not Available

Pearl Jam at Autódromo de Interlagos, São Paulo, Brazil on March 24, 2018. Setlist: Wash / Corduroy / Do the Evolution / Why Go / Mind Your Mannersv / Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town / Can't Deny Me / Even Flow / Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) (sung to Perry Farrell) / Mountain Song (Jane’s Addiction cover) (with Perry Farrell) / / Breath / Pulled Up (Talking Heads cover) / Unthought Known / Jeremy / Sirens / Down / Better Man / Hold On / Black / Once / Lukin / Porch / Smile / Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover) / Alive / Baba O'Riley (The Who cover) / Yellow Ledbetter