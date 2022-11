Not Available

Set: Long Road, No Jeremy, Ship Song, Footsteps, Falling Down, Better Man, Last Exit, Spin The Black Circle, Animal, Tremor Christ, Corduroy, Not For You, Go, State Of Love And Trust, Daughter (This Boy), Garden, (I've Just Seen A Face), Alive, Whipping, Lukin, Rearviewmirror, Small Town, Blood, Black, Porch, Immortality, Indifference