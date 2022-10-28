Pebbles at Your Door

Not Available

"If we lived in Paradise, we would no longer need hope." Harmonia lives a happy life in North Korea, but her reality cracks as she learns the truths, she never wanted to know. In the end she faces a choice of living in a broken paradise of lies and deception, or treading the unknown, lonely path of the real world outside. Nothing is free, and the struggle to become a whole human being is inhuman. Pebbles at You Door is a film about a woman from the North Korean elite, who faces the reality of her once beloved childhood paradise and the impossible task of healing a life that has been torn from birth.