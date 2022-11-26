Pecado Branco

Not Available

Through the Breakers, the 1928 Joseph C. Boyle silent South Seas tropical island seafaring romantic love triangle melodrama about a London socialite who loves a man who is assigned to be a plantation manager on a South Seas island. She agrees to join him after a year, but puts it off, and winds up shipwrecked on the island. An island girl there is in love with him, but when he dumps her for his London sweetheart, she is killed by her native lover, who then commits suicide. This causes the London lady to decide to stay!