Lucia is an 11-year-old girl, awake and curious about life. A rebel mortified by the bourgeois family environment of Southern Italy where she lives. The father is violent and the mother remains powerless in the face of her husband's anger. After yet another violence, Lucia gives a cry of alarm: on the day of her First Communion, she wears the white dress not to go to church, but on a rock. And throw yourself into the sea.