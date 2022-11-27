Not Available

The documentary addresses the conflict that started in August 2015 between the company Fripur and its workers. After 39 years in the market and with a staff made up of ninety percent of women, the company terminated its ninety-sixty employees. As a result of the dismissal and the debts that the company maintained, a part of those employees decided to occupy the company in search of a solution. It is against this background that the film cuts out the figure of Marlen, a 52-year-old woman who worked all her life in the company and who throughout the year and a half of conflict became a sort of leader of the movement of resistance to closure of the fabric.