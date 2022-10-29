Not Available

Pecking Holes In Poles is the 190th animated cartoon short subject in the Woody Woodpecker series. In this cartoon, Woody extols his love for pecking utility poles to the point where they are destroyed. At various times in this cartoon he sings a song about his hobby. One group of people who are not pleased with Woody's habit is the local telephone company, which has had to pay thousands to dollars to replace the poles Woody has ruined. Phone company employee Floyd Farkle comes across a set of twelve poles Woody has destroyed and radios into headquarters that Woody has struck again. His boss is not amused and orders Farkle to find the woodpecker or he will lose his job