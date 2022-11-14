Peck's Bad Boy

Not Available

PECKS BAD BOY (1921-USA). With JACKIE COOGAN, JAMES CORRIGAN. A delightful and very funny comedy about that little imp with the scheming mind Of a devil. Coogans first film after his triumph with Chaplin in THE KID. This very well done portrayal Of small town life before the War is based on a small boys determination to get to see the circus, over all obstacles. Escaped lions, lightheaded blackmail Of his father, and playfully planting stolen papers on his sisters boyfriend are all in a days work for little Henry Peck.